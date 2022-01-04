Covid: Here's what time Boris Johnson will address the nation in a coronavirus update - and if he will announce new restrictions
BORIS Johnson is set to address the nation in a Covid update from Downing Street.
The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
The press conference will take place at 5pm.
Mr Johnson introduced a number of fresh restrictions earlier in December – including mask mandates, work from home order and a big increase in the drive for booster jabs.
He did not announce any further restrictions over the Christmas period – however he has not rules them out.
Here’s everything you need to know
When will Boris Johnson next make a Covid announcement?
Boris Johnson will address the nation from Downing Street at 5pm today.
It is not known what announcement he will make.
He previously decided not to introduce any further restrictions over Christmas and the New Year, this decision came as Scotland, Wales and North Ireland have introduced fresh measures from Boxing Day/ December 27.
It puts England at odds with the rest of the country.
What are the current rules and restrictions?
In England, Plan B is currently in force – with increased mask mandates, work from home guidance and vaccine passports for large events such as football matches.
Secondary schools have reintroduced face masks in the classroom from today.
What restrictions were discussed before Christmas?
There has been talks of a two-week circuit breaker lockdown post-Christmas, however that was before a number of studies seemed to confirm that Omicron is ‘milder’ and there is a lower risk of hospitalisation, compared with Delta.