The Prime Minister will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The press conference will take place at 5pm.

Mr Johnson introduced a number of fresh restrictions earlier in December – including mask mandates, work from home order and a big increase in the drive for booster jabs.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson to hold a Covid press conference today. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He did not announce any further restrictions over the Christmas period – however he has not rules them out.

Here’s everything you need to know

When will Boris Johnson next make a Covid announcement?

Will Boris Johnson will make a Covid announcement? Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Boris Johnson will address the nation from Downing Street at 5pm today.

It is not known what announcement he will make.

He previously decided not to introduce any further restrictions over Christmas and the New Year, this decision came as Scotland, Wales and North Ireland have introduced fresh measures from Boxing Day/ December 27.

It puts England at odds with the rest of the country.

What are the current rules and restrictions?

In England, Plan B is currently in force – with increased mask mandates, work from home guidance and vaccine passports for large events such as football matches.

Secondary schools have reintroduced face masks in the classroom from today.

What restrictions were discussed before Christmas?

There has been talks of a two-week circuit breaker lockdown post-Christmas, however that was before a number of studies seemed to confirm that Omicron is ‘milder’ and there is a lower risk of hospitalisation, compared with Delta.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron