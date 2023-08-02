News you can trust since 1877
New PFS Commerce fulfilment centre warehouse opens in Fareham at site of former Amazon depot - and will ship "premium beauty" products

A new “fulfilment centre” warehouse has has opened it’s doors in Fareham at a site formerly owned by Amazon.
By Joe Buncle
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 18:58 BST- 1 min read
The opening of the new PFS site in Fareham.The opening of the new PFS site in Fareham.
Global shipping company PFS Commerce opened the facility on Tuesday, August 1, “in response to strong demand for UK order fulfilment services” and will ship “premium beauty” products. The new centre, at 11 Barnes Wallis Road, Segensworth, Fareham, is 70,000 square foot in area 10 miles away from the company’s existing Southampton site.

A spokesperson for the company said the new location will make of its proximity Southampton Airport and both the shipping ports of Southampton and Portsmouth.

The company spokesperson said they could not confirm which products would be delivered from the centre, but that they would be produced by a “premium beauty brand”.

Earlier this year, a new Amazon delivery station opened at 32 New Lane, Havant, leading to concern from local residents about the resultant increase in traffic.

