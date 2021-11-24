The hogs caused chaos at the Lightcliffe Golf Club, Calderdale, by storming the green and knocking over bags.

Club professional David McKidd, 40, said the two black pigs were first spotted on the course on Sunday, injuring a golfer by causing cuts to his leg.

Two people have been injured after two large pigs charged on to a golf course in West Yorkshire. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

They later returned on Tuesday and injured a male worker at the club who had attempted to usher them off the course.

Mr McKidd said both people suffered minor injuries on their legs and were treated in hospital for protection against tetanus.

The pigs also damaged one of the greens by digging small holes into the surface, before being caught by police on Knowle Top Road yesterday.

The club was forced to close last night for safety measures but has since reopened.

