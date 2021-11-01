w
Scottish Labour has called cancer mortality rates a “national scandal” after it was revealed that those from the most deprived areas of Scotland are two-thirds more likely to die from thedisease.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 12:12 pm
Figures from Public Health Scotland – for 2019 – say that those from the most deprived areas are 28 per cent more likely to get cancer than those from the least deprived, and a shocking 66 per cent more likely to die from cancer.
Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, said: “These staggering inequalities are nothing short of a national scandal. Lives are being lost as a direct result of Scotland’s shameful health inequalities – and things are only set to get worse.”