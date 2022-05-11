The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial began yesterday in the High Court, with Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney for libel.

The court case is set to last for seven days and is also known as 'Wags at War' due to the pair's footballer husbands, Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney.

Here's why Peter Andre was mentioned during the 'Wagatha Christie' trial.

But why is Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney and why was Peter Andre mentioned during the trial?

Why is Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney?

The dispute stems back to October 2019 when Coleen Rooney believed that someone was leaking information about her private life to The Sun Newspaper.

She then did some online detective work to try and find who was responsible.

Over a few months, she wrote made-up tales on her social media stories and restricted who could read them in the hope to catch the culprit.

In a tweet, Mrs Rooney claimed: ‘I blocked everyone from viewing my Instagram stories except one account.

‘It's………. Rebekah Vardy's account.’

Mrs Vardy denied being the source, immediately calling Mrs Rooney to protest her innocence and to declare that multiple people had access to her accounts.

She also took to social media to claim that the news was false.

Mrs Rooney has not issued a public apology to Mrs Vardy, which has led the footballer's wife to sue for libel.

Twitter user Phoebe Roberts originally created the phrase ‘Wagatha Christie’ referring to the case.

Why has Peter Andre been mentioned during the trial?

As the trial got underway yesterday, David Sherborne, who is acting for Coleen Rooney, asked Mrs Vardy whether she was the sort of person who leaked stories to the press.

Mrs Vardy declared that she was not, which led the lawyer to read out a News of the World interview in 2003 where Mrs Vardy spoke about Peter Andre.

The lawyer quoted Mrs Vardy's words from the interview: ‘Peter’s hung like a small chipolata … the smallest trouser equipment I’ve ever seen.’

Mrs Vardy then confirmed that she did not seek the singer's permission to reveal this piece of personal information in a national newspaper.

Mr Sherborne then asked: ‘Did you feel particularly strongly about the size of his manhood that it should be made public?’

Mrs Vardy replied, insisting that she 'deeply regrets' the incident and was coerced into giving the interview against her will by her ex-husband.

She said: ‘I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this.

‘It is something that I deeply regret... It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney's team.’

The model’s ex-husband has previously denied his involvement with the comment.

Was Rebekah Vardy in a relationship with Peter Andre?

During Mrs Vardy's first marriage to Mark Godden, the model had an affair with Peter Andre.

This was a brief relationship and in the 59-page court document, which has been seen by The Mirror, her lawyers claim that she 'has apologised' to Mr Andre since the interview was published.

Mrs Vardy divorced her first husband in 2006 and married footballer Jamie Vardy in 2016.

What has Peter Andre said about the comments?

The Mysterious Girl singer, who also starred in I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2003, has hit back over the claims about his manhood.

He said in an Instagram video: ‘Do you know how hard it is to keep biting my lip on situations?

‘But the way I look at it, most people saw in the jungle how an acorn turned into an oak so I think I'm ok.