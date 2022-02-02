World War 3: Here is what would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on London in event of WW3

Nuclear bomb

Britain has provided further ‘self-defence’ weapons and training to Ukraine amid concerns over a possible Russian invasion.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said light anti-armour defensive weapons systems would be supplied to Ukraine, with a ‘small number’ of UK personnel travelling to the country to provide training.

The announcement came after he warned tens of thousands of Russian troops are positioned next to the Ukrainian border, explaining the deployment is ‘not routine’ and they are equipped with tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, rocket artillery and short-range ballistic missiles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told MPs there is “real cause of concern” over the scale of the force being assembled by the Kremlin, supported by Russian air and maritime forces.

The News previouslyrevealed that Portsmouth was one of the key Russian targets during the cold war along with many other cities across the country.

NUKEMAP calculates the predicted number of fatalities and injuries that would be caused - based on the size of a the bomb dropped on the city – for this story we have selected the option of the bomb exploding as an airblast.

So if the ‘Little Boy’ 15 kiloton bomb, which was dropped by the US on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in WW2, fell on the City of Westminster of London it is estimated that 76,460 would be killed and 245,960 injured.

The fireball would have a radius of 180m, the air blast radius - which would severely damage buildings – would be 340m and the radiation radius – where death rates would be between 50% and 90% - would be 1.2km.

However the ‘Little Boy' hasn’t been used since WW2, so if a 350kt W-78 nuke – currently the largest option on NUKEMAP – was used on London it would be much more devastating.

With an estimated 565,980 people being killed and 1,629,370 injured if it fell on the City of Westminister

The fireball radius would be 0.63km, the air blast radius - which would severely damage buildings – would be 4.95km, the thermal radiation radius – causing third degree burns, scaring, disablement, and can require amputation - would be 7.67km.

All of this is hypothetical and the risk of a nuclear bomb falling on London or anywhere in the World is extremely low.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron