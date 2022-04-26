World War 3: Here's what would happen if a nuclear bomb was dropped on London during WW3

Nuclear bomb

Britain continues to provide military support for Ukrainian troops – including sending NLAWS, javelins and other weapons.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said it is ‘not necessarily a problem’ if British-donated weapons are used to hit sites on Russian soil after accepting that weapons now being supplied by allies to Ukraine have the range to be used over borders.

In response, Russia's defence ministry said: ‘We would like to underline that London's direct provocation of the Kiev regime into such actions, if such actions are carried out, will immediately lead to our proportional response.’

The News previouslyrevealed that Portsmouth was one of the key Russian targets during the cold war along with many other cities across the country.

NUKEMAP calculates the predicted number of fatalities and injuries that would be caused - based on the size of a the bomb dropped on the city – for this story we have selected the option of the bomb exploding as an airblast.

So if the ‘Little Boy’ 15 kiloton bomb, which was dropped by the US on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in WW2, fell on the City of Westminster of London it is estimated that 76,460 would be killed and 245,960 injured.

The fireball would have a radius of 180m, the air blast radius - which would severely damage buildings – would be 340m and the radiation radius – where death rates would be between 50% and 90% - would be 1.2km.

However the ‘Little Boy' hasn’t been used since WW2, so if a 350kt W-78 nuke – currently the largest option on NUKEMAP – was used on London it would be much more devastating.

With an estimated 565,980 people being killed and 1,629,370 injured if it fell on the City of Westminister

The fireball radius would be 0.63km, the air blast radius - which would severely damage buildings – would be 4.95km, the thermal radiation radius – causing third degree burns, scaring, disablement, and can require amputation - would be 7.67km.

All of this is hypothetical and the risk of a nuclear bomb falling on London or anywhere in the World is extremely low.

