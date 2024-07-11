New artwork on show in The Art of Buckler’s Hard exhibition as competition winners announced

Drawings, paintings, prints, sculptures, ceramics and textiles showed the natural beauty of Buckler’s Hard on the banks of the Beaulieu River, as well as its maritime past as the village where ships were built for Nelson’s fleet at Trafalgar.

Three winning entries were chosen by Buckler’s Hard Director, the Hon Mary Montagu-Scott, with Lord Montagu and Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year Monica Popham, whose painting of the village helped her to win her title.

The Montagu Award winner Theresa Forrest, from Sway in the New Forest, created her painting Family Time after completing illustration studies at Bournemouth & Poole College. Her prize is a luxury stay with a three-course dinner for two with sponsor Master Builder’s House.

The runner-up was Fine Art graduate and landscape artist Emma Lowres, from Winchester, who won a £100 gift card to spend with sponsor New Forest Activities for her painting Grey Sky, Buckler’s Hard.

Finally, Dorset amateur artist Bernard Mathysse, from Highcliffe, won third place for capturing Sailing at Dusk in his painting of the riverside village and was awarded a family ticket to Beaulieu.

Their paintings have been put on display alongside artworks from the Montagu family collection and Landscape Artist of the Year semi-finalists’ pictures of Buckler’s Hard. The free exhibition can be seen in the Shipyard Office throughout the summer and until November 3.

Mary Montagu-Scott said: “This new display is all down to these artists, who have brought colour and life to Buckler’s Hard in so many different ways. We feel these new paintings on display represent a variety of different techniques used from a selection of different mediums and materials.”

More competitions to enter

Buckler’s Hard visitors can choose their favourite artworks for the People’s Award until September 1. The winner will be given an annual parking pass to Buckler’s Hard, family ticket to the River Cruise and Buckler’s Hard Museum, plus a £50 voucher to spend in The Captain’s Table.

Lunch in newly opened Henry’s pub in the Master Builder’s House will be the prize for the Villagers’ Award, which will be chosen by the people who live and work at Buckler’s Hard.

Meanwhile, children are also invited to get creative by using the free art materials when they visit the exhibition, then follow on-site details to submit their entry for a chance to win a family ticket to Beaulieu and a ride in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. See www.bucklershard.co.uk/artexhibitioncompetition for more details.

Visits to Buckler’s Hard

Buckler’s Hard visitors can enter Buckler’s Hard village for free to see the new exhibition and also enjoy free access to the original Shipwright’s Cottage and HMS Agamemnon – Navigating the Legend in the Shipwrights Workshop.

More artworks can be seen around the rest of the village, including St Mary’s Chapel where Belinda, Lady Montagu’s altar frontal features the Tree of Life which represents the New Forest oaks used for shipbuilding at Buckler’s Hard.

With an admission ticket to Buckler’s Hard Museum, discover more about the maritime history of the village and follow residents’ stories in the exhibition of village life.

Buckler’s Hard, in the heart of the New Forest, is accessible by foot, car, motorbike – or boat! A parking charge contributes to the upkeep of the historic village. For more details see www.bucklershard.co.uk or call 01590 616203.

1 . UGC-Image-316474 Mary Montagu-Scott with new artworks in The Art of Buckler's Hard Photo: Submitted

2 . UGC-Image-316479 Stamp montage in The Art of Buckler's Hard exhibition Photo: Submitted

3 . UGC-Image-316481 Artwork on a leaf in The Art of Buckler's Hard exhibition Photo: Submitted

4 . UGC-Image-316485 Winner Theresa Forrest with her painting Family Time (top) Photo: Submitted