New Pope chosen by cardinals in conclave as white smoke appears above Sistine Chapel
Cardinals have chosen a new pope, as white smoke is seen rising from the Sistine Chapel's chimney with Robert Prevost chosen and will be known as Pope Leo XIV - the first American pontiff to be elected leader of the Catholic Church.
Prevost, 69, was greeted with huge cheers from thousands gathered in St Peter's Square as he said "may peace be with all of you” from the Vatican balcony.
133 cardinals from around the world cast their ballots to elect the new pope. The Vatican State as well as the global church were alerted to the election of the new pope around 5pm. Marching bands paraded with the Swiss Guards as crowds swelled in St Peter’s Square. There was cheering and celebration amongst the gathered crowds in the Vatican as bells rang out.
The white smoke indicates that, after successive voting round, 133 sequestered cardinals have voted by a two-thirds majority for a new pope to lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.
