New parking technology to be introduced for 'fairness and efficiency'

Portsmouth City Council said it will deploy a car fitted with cameras to check automatically the number plates of parked vehicles against a database of permit holders in residential parking zones to make sure people are complying with parking restrictions in their areas. If a potential offence is detected, a traffic warden will be alerted and will assess the situation, issuing a penalty charge notice (PCN) if necessary.

It is hoped that this will lead to spaces being more readily available for residents with valid permits and reduce the incidence of non-permit holders flouting the regulations.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “As we expand our residential parking zones, effective enforcement becomes increasingly crucial.

“The introduction of this cutting-edge enforcement vehicle represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to assuring residents that their parking zones are being managed fairly and efficiently.”

Portsmouth City Council said the new system will enable 'a greater number of checks across a wider area in a significantly shorter time-frame.' If someone is handed a penalty charge notice, it will cost £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 14 days.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Residents’ parking permit schemes are designed to protect parking spaces outside homes from outsiders blocking them. From the AA’s point of view, the key considerations are that the cost of a permit should reflect the cost of providing the service and nothing more, and that the scheme is effective in deterring parking abuse. In that respect, technology may be helpful.”

Wilke Reints, UK managing director of technology company Yunex Traffic, which will provide the car, said: “We are pleased to support the introduction of this visible and highly efficient means of enforcing parking zones.