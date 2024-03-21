Eastern Road: Major Portsmouth road closed whilst Southern Water complete repairs- here's when it will reopen

The closure of Eastern Road has been in place since the beginning of this week but it is due to be closed a little longer.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Mar 2024, 08:58 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 08:58 GMT
Eastern Road has had to undergo major repairs following a series of road closures due to leaks and overflows - and Southern Water put a second road closure in place since the start of the year. The closure has been in place 8am on Saturday, March 16 and the works were expected to continue until Saturday, March 23. Southern Water has confirmed that the work they are completing is on track to finish in time.

The first closure took place between February 3 and February 8 as part of the two-step process of relining a 500-metre-long stretch of sewer in a bid to stop the recurring problems of flooding and leaks. The first closure re-lined 200 metres and the current closure is finishing off the remaining section of sewer needing to be relined.

The closures have had a massive impact on commuters trying to get in and out of the city due to heavy congestion and significant delays. For more information on the ongoing work on Eastern Road, click here.

