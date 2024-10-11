Newtown C Of E Primary School to 'turn blue' in memory of 22-year-old who died of cancer

Published 11th Oct 2024
A primary school is ‘turning blue in memory’ of Jack Beames who died at the beginning of the year after battling Ewings Sarcoma.

Newtown Church of England Primary School is organising a fundraising day on Monday, October 14, after staff member, Helen Beames’ son, Jack, sadly passed away in February. The 22-year-old was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and surrounding tissue, in 2015, when he was just 14 years old.

Over the years, Jack endured multiple rounds of treatment and although he had a few years cancer free, two cancerous nodules were discovered on his lungs in 2021 as well as a rare sinonasal cancer which was found in 2022. At the end of 2023, cancer was found in Jack’s back and he was given weeks to live. On Saturday, February 24, Jack sadly died.

Pictured: Jack and his mum, Helen.Pictured: Jack and his mum, Helen.
Pictured: Jack and his mum, Helen. | Helen Beames

Staff and parents at Newtown Church of England Primary School have joined forces to organise a fundraising day in Jack’s memory. Children will turn up to school dressed head to toe in blue -Jack’s favourite colour - and the school will also be holding a bake sale on the KS2 playground at the end of the day. Students will pay £1 to be able to wear non-school uniform and all of the money raised will be donated to MacMillan Cancer Support and Bone Cancer Reseach.

Stefanie Ough, senior mental health lead at the school, said: “Helen is a well respected part of the school community and the staff and parents all wanted to do something for Helen and her family.

“We are going to bake as many cakes as we can to sell to everybody and the children will be all in blue.

“Basically, we are turning the school blue in memory of Jack - we have got blue banners, a blue balloon arch.”

The team are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the two charities that they are supporting in memory of Jack - and the school has asked that if parents are donating cakes, could they bring them in on Monday morning ahead of the afternoon bake sale.

For more information about Newtown Church of England Primary School, click here.

