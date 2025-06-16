Every day, communities across Hampshire must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life. Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city and surrounding area.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes. The News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Keith Peter Keeping
It is with great sadness that the family of Keith announce his passing on June 5th after a short but devastating illness at QAH at the age of 86.
Husband to Pam for 63 years, a great Dad to Julie and Tim and Granddad to four children, Ross, Tilly, Charlie and Lucy.
His final journey to eternal rest is at The Oaks, Bartons Road, Havant, on Wednesday June 25th at 3.15pm
Family flowers only. All are welcome.
He was and remains “One of the best”
Enquiries to Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Road, PO6 1PA
Tel: 023 9222 1299 | .
2. Aidan Travers
Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on 12th May 2025, aged 90 years.
Will be sadly missed by sons Glenn and Peter, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren John, Nikita, Kayleigh, James and all of his friends. Funeral service will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Havant on Tuesday 17th June 2025 at 10:00am, followed by committal at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium.
All friends welcome. Flowers may be sent to Barrells Funeral Directors, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA or donations if desired can be made direct to British Heart Foundation. | .
3. Catherine Gordon
Sadly passed away at home on 18th May, aged 65 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd July at 10.45am.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or cheques made payable
to Rowans Hospice ℅ Co-operative Funeralcare, 147 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1SE. Tel: (023) 9258 1032 | .
4. Norman Trickett
Died peacefully on 19th May 2025. Cremation to take place at Portchester Crematorium on 19th June at 12.15pm.
He will be deeply missed by his family. Family flowers only.
Donations to Rowans Hospice via Barrells Funeral Directors.
Tel: 023 9282 4831 | .