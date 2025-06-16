1 . Keith Peter Keeping

It is with great sadness that the family of Keith announce his passing on June 5th after a short but devastating illness at QAH at the age of 86. Husband to Pam for 63 years, a great Dad to Julie and Tim and Granddad to four children, Ross, Tilly, Charlie and Lucy. His final journey to eternal rest is at The Oaks, Bartons Road, Havant, on Wednesday June 25th at 3.15pm Family flowers only. All are welcome. He was and remains “One of the best” Enquiries to Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Road, PO6 1PA Tel: 023 9222 1299 | .