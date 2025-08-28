A former councillor for Fareham Borough Council and a key figure in Titchfield's community, has died aged 68.

Michael “Mick” Prior, who led the Labour Group opposition for over a decade, died on August 12, 2025, following a battle with a rare form of lymphoma.

His death has left a significant void in both local politics and the community he served.

Born at home on March 15, 1957, in Titchfield, Mick spent most of his life in the village.

He attended Titchfield Primary School and Price’s Grammar School in Fareham, before going on to study chemistry at the University of East Anglia.

He was elected as a councillor for Fareham Borough Council in 2000, where he served until 2012.

For much of that time, he was the leader of the Labour Group opposition.

His older brother, Ken Prior, said: “He did a lot for the Labour Party and held all sorts of positions.

“He got elected as a councillor on Fareham Borough Council, which is one of his biggest achievements, because it’s nearly all Conservative in Fareham. He was a councillor for 12 years.”

Mick’s leadership during his time on the council was marked by his calm and intellectual approach to local issues.

Ken added: "He was very intelligent, there’s no doubt about that. He was a very calm fellow. If you talked to him about any subject, he would never get angry about anything."

One of the standout moments of Mick’s political career came when he had the opportunity to meet Prince Charles in Portsmouth.

Mick was also dedicated to education, serving as a governor at Redlands Primary School for 35 years.

Ken said: “His passion was helping the community.”

Outside of his political work, Mick was a passionate fan of Portsmouth FC, attending matches both home and away.

Ken said: "He was a lifelong supporter of Portsmouth.

“He first went to watch Pompey in 1966, when they beat Bolton 1-0. He attended many matches both home and away."

Mick was also known for his distinctive appearance, particularly later in life, when he could often be seen wearing his Pompey bobble hat and scarf, along with a bushy beard.

"He was a fairly distinctive chap walking around," Ken said.

A familiar face in the local pubs, Mick enjoyed engaging in discussions on politics, local history, and football.

Ken said: "People would describe him as a very friendly chap. He always liked a little chat with people and he would talk politics and have some nice discussions in the various pubs in Titchfield."

Mick’s passing has left a deep sense of loss in his family and community.

He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth and Andrew, and has now been “reunited” with his parents, Rita and Alan.

His funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday, September 2, at 10.45am.

In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to Lymphoma Action, a charity that supported Mick during his illness.