Every day, communities in Portsmouth must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Portsmouth News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . Robin (Rob/Bob) Ennew Born December 16, 1936 and died peacefully May 20, 2025. A much-loved, accident-prone husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's Church Portchester, on Wednesday, June 18 at 1pm. No flowers please but donations, if desired, via https://robinennew.muchloved.com or cheques payable to CRUK can be sent c/o A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Fareham, PO14 4DY 01329 842115 | Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Eric Ellery Passed away on May 5, 2025 at Queen Alexandra Hospital Cosham, aged 89 years. Eric will be loved and missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2025 at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, or donations if desired, can be sent directly to Cancer Research UK or Age UK. A.G. Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7JN Tel: 023 9267 1444 | Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Terrance Paul (Terry) Ford Passed away peacefully on May 13, aged 57 years. Farewell service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Monday, June 9 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Terry payable to Motor Neurone Disease Association will be gratefully received. A smile we will always remember, someone we loved so dear. Enquiries to Drayton Funeralcare, 252 Havant Road, PO6 1PA, 023 9222 1299. | Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Winifred ‘Wynne’ Peers Passed away peacefully at QA Hospital on May 7, 2025, aged 94. Will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral to be held on Thursday, June 19 at Portchester Crematorium, noon. Enquiries c/o Taylor & Wallis Tel: 023 9237 8824 | Submitted Photo Sales