Every day, communities in Portsmouth must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city. Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Portsmouth News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes. The Portsmouth News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Peter Laurence Wood Passed away peacefully at home on 13th May 2025, aged 96 years. A loving Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Uncle. Funeral service to be held at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Wednesday 4th June at 11.30am. Donations for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance may be made via our donations page at www.barrells.co.uk

Rosalind 'Ros' Eileen Jackson Sadly, passed away on 10th May 2025, aged 76 years. Ros will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Ros's life will be held on Thursday 19th June, Waterlooville Baptist Church at 1:00pm. All who knew Ros are welcome to attend. Flowers welcome, or donations in lieu of flowers are welcome to: Waterlooville Baptist Church. For further information please contact: The Searson Family Funeral Service, 25 – 29 Park Parade. Havant, PO9 5AA. (023) 92 477190

John Vernon Redfern Passed away peacefully on Sunday 27th April 2025, aged 80 years. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and strength and his presence will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Funeral Service at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, on Friday 23rd May at 4pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Rosemary Foundation c/o Rowland's Funeral Services, St Peter's Road, Petersfield GU32 3HX Tel: 01730 262711

Rose Margaret Manners Rose Margaret Manners passed away peacefully on 30th April 2025, aged 94. She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 29th May 2025 at 10.30am. Family flowers only and donations to Marie Curie please. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/ tributes-and-donations Any enquiries, please contact Southern Co-operative Funeralcare, 194-196 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, Havant, Hants PO9 5BQ. Telephone: 023 9248 4499