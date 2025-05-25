Every day, communities in Portsmouth must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Portsmouth News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

George Ernest Arblaster In loving memory of George who passed away on April 17, 2025 aged 99. The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium (North Chapel) on Thursday, May 29 at 12pm. If desired, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations Any queries, please contact Co-Operative Funeralcare 02392 863031. From your wife Pam xx

John Vernon Redfern Passed away peacefully on Sunday 27th April 2025, aged 80 years. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and strength and his presence will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Funeral Service at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant, on Friday 23rd May at 4pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Rosemary Foundation c/o Rowland's Funeral Services, St Peter's Road, Petersfield GU32 3HX Tel: 01730 262711

Rose Margaret Manners Passed away peacefully on April 30 2025, aged 94. She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends. The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 29th May 2025 at 10.30am. Family flowers only and donations to Marie Curie please. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/ tributes-and-donations Any enquiries, please contact Southern Co-operative Funeralcare, 194-196 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park, Havant, Hants PO9 5BQ. Telephone: 023 9248 4499

Harry Furness Who passed away peacefully on the April, 8 2025, aged 98. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, May 29 at 10.45am at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel. Donations if desired can be made directly to Help for Heroes. All enquiries to Mayfields Funeral Directors 90 Elm Grove, Southsea Portsmouth PO5 1LN (02392 875575).