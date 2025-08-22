Every day, communities across Hampshire must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life. Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city and surrounding area.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes. The News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Roy Fletcher
Passed away peacefully on the 17th of July 2025, aged 81.
Much loved by his 2 sons, Sean and Lee, and all his family.
He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday the 29th of August at 1.45pm for anyone wishing to attend to
say goodbye. The wake will follow at the Market House Tavern.
All welcome.
Any queries, please contact Southern Cooperative Funeral Care – Gosport 02392581032
| Submitted
2. Ann Edith Rafferty
Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2025, aged 84 years.
Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 29th August at 3:00pm.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 9UF. Tel 02392 378824 | National World
3. Barry Clifton Pragnell
Passed away peacefully, aged 74.
Funeral service to be held at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Friday 22nd August 2025 at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to RNLI via the donations page at www.barrells.co.uk. | National World
4. Desmond Edwin Standen
Passed away peacefully on 25th July 2025, aged 92 years.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 22nd August 2025 at 12.00 pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be sent directly to Cancer Research UK. | National World