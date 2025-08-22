Portsmouth News obituaries: Tributes paid to lost loved ones submitted by you

Joe Cawthorn
By Joe Cawthorn

Content Strategist

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:41 BST

These are the loved ones who were lost in Portsmouth this past week and registered in the News death notices.

Every day, communities across Hampshire must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life. Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city and surrounding area.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes. The News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Passed away peacefully on the 17th of July 2025, aged 81. Much loved by his 2 sons, Sean and Lee, and all his family. He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday the 29th of August at 1.45pm for anyone wishing to attend to say goodbye. The wake will follow at the Market House Tavern. All welcome. Any queries, please contact Southern Cooperative Funeral Care – Gosport 02392581032

1. Roy Fletcher

Passed away peacefully on the 17th of July 2025, aged 81. Much loved by his 2 sons, Sean and Lee, and all his family. He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday the 29th of August at 1.45pm for anyone wishing to attend to say goodbye. The wake will follow at the Market House Tavern. All welcome. Any queries, please contact Southern Cooperative Funeral Care – Gosport 02392581032 | Submitted

Photo Sales
Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2025, aged 84 years. Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 29th August at 3:00pm. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 9UF. Tel 02392 378824

2. Ann Edith Rafferty

Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2025, aged 84 years. Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 29th August at 3:00pm. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 9UF. Tel 02392 378824 | National World

Photo Sales
Passed away peacefully, aged 74. Funeral service to be held at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Friday 22nd August 2025 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be made to RNLI via the donations page at www.barrells.co.uk.

3. Barry Clifton Pragnell

Passed away peacefully, aged 74. Funeral service to be held at The Oaks, Havant Crematorium on Friday 22nd August 2025 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be made to RNLI via the donations page at www.barrells.co.uk. | National World

Photo Sales
Passed away peacefully on 25th July 2025, aged 92 years. Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 22nd August 2025 at 12.00 pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be sent directly to Cancer Research UK.

4. Desmond Edwin Standen

Passed away peacefully on 25th July 2025, aged 92 years. Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 22nd August 2025 at 12.00 pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired may be sent directly to Cancer Research UK. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice