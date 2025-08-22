1 . Roy Fletcher

Passed away peacefully on the 17th of July 2025, aged 81. Much loved by his 2 sons, Sean and Lee, and all his family. He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday the 29th of August at 1.45pm for anyone wishing to attend to say goodbye. The wake will follow at the Market House Tavern. All welcome. Any queries, please contact Southern Cooperative Funeral Care – Gosport 02392581032 | Submitted