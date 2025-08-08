Every day, communities across Hampshire must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life. Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city and surrounding area.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.

Hazel Skora After an amazing 100 years, Hazel passed away at the Carleen Nursing Home following a short illness. Hazel will be greatly missed by her son Mark, daughters in law Valerie & Sallyanne, granddaughter Rayne, and all her family and friends. Rest in peace. The funeral service will take place at 12pm on Tuesday 12th August at Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel. Donations can be made to the 'British Heart Foundation' c/o Waters & Sons Independent Funeral Directors at www.watersandsons.co.uk

Fred Shaw Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on Thursday 10th July 2025, aged 92 years. Fred will be sadly missed by his family. His funeral will take place on Friday 15th August at 1.30pm at Portchester Crematorium. Refreshments afterwards at Southwick Park Golf Club. No dress code, family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research may be made via the link www.coghlan.net/funeral-notices or sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711

Ronald McMahon Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2025 aged 98 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service is on Friday 15th August at Worthing Crematorium, Kingswood Chapel at 10.00am. Flowers or donations to The Stroke Association may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton, BN17 6LX Tel: 01903 730666 or reynoldsfunerals.co.uk

Brian Michael (Micky) Oughton It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the sudden loss of my dear brother Micky on 18th July. Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Monday 18th August at 12.15pm followed by a wake at Cosham Conservative Club. Sleep well Micky. Eileen, Syd, Tracey and family xxx Flowers and any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Fratton Road Tel: 023 9286 3031