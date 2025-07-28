Every day, communities across Hampshire must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life. Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city and surrounding area.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week. The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes. The News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Beryl Veronica Risebrough
Sadly passed away Friday 11th July 2025 at Q A Hospital, Portsmouth, surrounded by the love of her family and holding the hands of her two beloved sons.
Beryl was the best wife, mum, grandma and friend we could ask for.
We will all miss her so much.
The funeral service will take place Thursday 31st July in Kingston Cemetery Chapel within the cemetery grounds at 11am.
The family will not wear traditional black so wear what you feel comfortable in. Beryl loved flowers so flowers may be sent ℅ Barrells Funeral Directors, Portsmouth.
Any queries please call 023 9282 4831. | National World
2. Joan Elizabeth Ann Mould
Joan passed away on July 6th in York.
A much loved and sadly missed sister, auntie, great auntie and friend.
Joan's funeral service will be held at St Thomas a Becket Church, Warblington, Hampshire, on 4th August 2025 at 11.30am.
Any donations in memory of Joan will be split between the RSPCA and Cats Protection.
All enquiries to Barrells Funeral Directors Portsmouth 023 9282 4831 | National World
3. Robert 'Bob' Albert Ginger
We said goodbye on Sunday 20th July.
A much-loved Husband, Father Grandad and Great Grandad.
We are celebrating his life on 8th August at 1:00pm at St Wilfrid’s Church, Cowplain.
All welcome, bright colours. | National World
4. Sheila Cummins
Sheila passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital on Thursday 3rd July 2025, aged 86 years.
Her funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 1st August at 1.45pm.
Donations if desired to Portsmouth Hospital Charity - Butterfly Resourses https://sheilacummins.muchloved.com/ | National World
