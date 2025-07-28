1 . Beryl Veronica Risebrough

Sadly passed away Friday 11th July 2025 at Q A Hospital, Portsmouth, surrounded by the love of her family and holding the hands of her two beloved sons. Beryl was the best wife, mum, grandma and friend we could ask for. We will all miss her so much. The funeral service will take place Thursday 31st July in Kingston Cemetery Chapel within the cemetery grounds at 11am. The family will not wear traditional black so wear what you feel comfortable in. Beryl loved flowers so flowers may be sent ℅ Barrells Funeral Directors, Portsmouth. Any queries please call 023 9282 4831. | National World