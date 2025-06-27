Every day, communities across Hampshire must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life. Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city and surrounding area.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes. The News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Kenneth (Ken) John Banfield
Born Durban, South Africa.
Passed away peacefully at Blackboys, East Sussex aged 85 years.
Father, grandfather, friend, guide, artist & founding Scientologist. Until the next time old friend:
"May your heart always be joyful,
May your song always be sung"
Love Graeme, Sarah, Jack, Emily, Sophie & George.
Funeral service to take place on Monday, 23rd June 2025 at Wealden Crematorium, Horam, E. Sussex
at 3pm.
Memorial service to be held on Sunday 27th July at St Hill Chapel, East Grinstead at 3pm.
| Submitted
2. Matthew Richard Burrell
Died on 14th May 2025 at home aged 58 years.
Funeral to be held in Portchester Crematorium on Friday 4th July 2025 at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research UK may be made via the link www.coghlan.net/funeral-notices or sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711. | National World
3. Aideen (Ruby) Paddock
Passed away peacefully on the 27th of May 2025, aged 84 years.
Much loved by Bill, Helen, Steve, Jen, Michael and all her grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 4th July at 10.30am.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly request donations to the Alzheimer’s Society.
If desired donations can be made at https://aideenrubypaddock.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to: Southern co-operative Funeralcare, 147 Stoke Road, Gosport. Tel: 02392 581032 | National World
4. Alec Arthur Morgan
Passed away at QA Hospital on 2nd June 2025, sadly missed.
Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 10th July at 3:15pm.
Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society via www.justgiving.com/page/alecmorgan | National World
