3 . Aideen (Ruby) Paddock

Passed away peacefully on the 27th of May 2025, aged 84 years. Much loved by Bill, Helen, Steve, Jen, Michael and all her grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. The Funeral Service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 4th July at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers the family kindly request donations to the Alzheimer’s Society. If desired donations can be made at https://aideenrubypaddock.muchloved.com/ All enquiries to: Southern co-operative Funeralcare, 147 Stoke Road, Gosport. Tel: 02392 581032 | National World