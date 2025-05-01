Faces to remember: The lost loved ones among The News' death notices this week

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our local communities. Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.
1. Teresa Margaret Duncan
It is with great sadness as a family to announce the passing of Teresa Margaret Duncan, who passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th April 2025.
Teresa will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her.
The funeral service is to be held at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel at 3.15pm on Thursday 15th May 2025.
Please send any floral donations to Forever Together Funeral Care, 197 Allaway Avenue Paulsgrove PO6 4HG Telephone: 023 9238 2444 | Family photo
2. Alan Maurice Henry Emmett
Maurice Alan Henry Emmett, former headmaster of Morelands Middle School, passed away peacefully on 1st April 2025, aged 97 years. He will be sadly missed by all of his family.
Funeral service will be held at The Oaks Havant on May 12th at 10:45am. Family flowers only but donations can be made by cheque payable to Dementia UK
c/o Co-operative Funeral Care, 37A London Road, Cowplain, PO8 8DF | .
3. John Michael Mill
Passed away suddenly on Friday 21st March 2025, aged 88 years. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Memorial Service to take place on Tuesday 13th May at St Peter's Church, Petersfield at 12:30pm.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK and or Winton Players c/o Rowland’s Funeral Services, St Peters Road, GU32 3HX, Tel: 01730262711 or alternatively online at www.rowlandsfuneralservices.co.uk
via our obituary page. | .
4. Stephen Tier (Steve)
Sadly passed away peacefully on 24th April at home, aged 65.
Loved husband to Julie and dad to Stephen & Bridget and Sam, who will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends.
The funeral is at the Oaks Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 13th May at 14.30. Casual dress and shorts.
No flowers by request although donations to the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated. | .
