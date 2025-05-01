Faces to remember: The lost loved ones among The News' death notices this week

1 . Teresa Margaret Duncan

It is with great sadness as a family to announce the passing of Teresa Margaret Duncan, who passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th April 2025. Teresa will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her. The funeral service is to be held at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel at 3.15pm on Thursday 15th May 2025. Please send any floral donations to Forever Together Funeral Care, 197 Allaway Avenue Paulsgrove PO6 4HG Telephone: 023 9238 2444 | Family photo