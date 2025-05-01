Faces to remember: The lost loved ones among The News' death notices this week

A beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, proud Son of Portsmouth, passed away in Phrae Hospital in Northern Thailand on 28th October 2024 at the age of 68. There has been a funeral in Thailand but, in order to give his UK family and friends a chance to say goodbye, some of his ashes will be buried with our Mum and Dad in Milton Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life and a wake at one of his favourite places, Fratton Park. The ashes will be buried in a short non religious ceremony at the graveside at 12 noon on Paul’s birthday, Friday 30th May 2025. We will then proceed directly to the Legends Lounge at Fratton Park to remember him and celebrate his life. As this will be a celebration, sombre attire is not required and people can be as colourful as they like. If you knew Paul and wish to join us you are very welcome but if you plan to attend please contact Dave on exgaffer53@gmail.com so we have an idea of numbers, the more the merrier.A beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, proud Son of Portsmouth, passed away in Phrae Hospital in Northern Thailand on 28th October 2024 at the age of 68. There has been a funeral in Thailand but, in order to give his UK family and friends a chance to say goodbye, some of his ashes will be buried with our Mum and Dad in Milton Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life and a wake at one of his favourite places, Fratton Park. The ashes will be buried in a short non religious ceremony at the graveside at 12 noon on Paul’s birthday, Friday 30th May 2025. We will then proceed directly to the Legends Lounge at Fratton Park to remember him and celebrate his life. As this will be a celebration, sombre attire is not required and people can be as colourful as they like. If you knew Paul and wish to join us you are very welcome but if you plan to attend please contact Dave on exgaffer53@gmail.com so we have an idea of numbers, the more the merrier.
A beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, proud Son of Portsmouth, passed away in Phrae Hospital in Northern Thailand on 28th October 2024 at the age of 68. There has been a funeral in Thailand but, in order to give his UK family and friends a chance to say goodbye, some of his ashes will be buried with our Mum and Dad in Milton Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life and a wake at one of his favourite places, Fratton Park. The ashes will be buried in a short non religious ceremony at the graveside at 12 noon on Paul’s birthday, Friday 30th May 2025. We will then proceed directly to the Legends Lounge at Fratton Park to remember him and celebrate his life. As this will be a celebration, sombre attire is not required and people can be as colourful as they like. If you knew Paul and wish to join us you are very welcome but if you plan to attend please contact Dave on [email protected] so we have an idea of numbers, the more the merrier. | .

Faces to remember: The lost loved ones among The News' death notices this week

Every day Hampshire residents say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours who have played an important role in local life.

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 1st May 2025, 17:37 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 17:38 BST

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our local communities. Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.

For more details on how they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes, go to www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/portsmouth-uk/browse.

It is with great sadness as a family to announce the passing of Teresa Margaret Duncan, who passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th April 2025. Teresa will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her. The funeral service is to be held at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel at 3.15pm on Thursday 15th May 2025. Please send any floral donations to Forever Together Funeral Care, 197 Allaway Avenue Paulsgrove PO6 4HG Telephone: 023 9238 2444

1. Teresa Margaret Duncan

It is with great sadness as a family to announce the passing of Teresa Margaret Duncan, who passed away peacefully on Thursday 10th April 2025. Teresa will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her. The funeral service is to be held at Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel at 3.15pm on Thursday 15th May 2025. Please send any floral donations to Forever Together Funeral Care, 197 Allaway Avenue Paulsgrove PO6 4HG Telephone: 023 9238 2444 | Family photo

Photo Sales
Maurice Alan Henry Emmett, former headmaster of Morelands Middle School, passed away peacefully on 1st April 2025, aged 97 years. He will be sadly missed by all of his family. Funeral service will be held at The Oaks Havant on May 12th at 10:45am. Family flowers only but donations can be made by cheque payable to Dementia UK c/o Co-operative Funeral Care, 37A London Road, Cowplain, PO8 8DF

2. Alan Maurice Henry Emmett

Maurice Alan Henry Emmett, former headmaster of Morelands Middle School, passed away peacefully on 1st April 2025, aged 97 years. He will be sadly missed by all of his family. Funeral service will be held at The Oaks Havant on May 12th at 10:45am. Family flowers only but donations can be made by cheque payable to Dementia UK c/o Co-operative Funeral Care, 37A London Road, Cowplain, PO8 8DF | .

Photo Sales
Passed away suddenly on Friday 21st March 2025, aged 88 years. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Memorial Service to take place on Tuesday 13th May at St Peter's Church, Petersfield at 12:30pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK and or Winton Players c/o Rowland’s Funeral Services, St Peters Road, GU32 3HX, Tel: 01730262711 or alternatively online at www.rowlandsfuneralservices.co.uk via our obituary page.

3. John Michael Mill

Passed away suddenly on Friday 21st March 2025, aged 88 years. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Memorial Service to take place on Tuesday 13th May at St Peter's Church, Petersfield at 12:30pm. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK and or Winton Players c/o Rowland’s Funeral Services, St Peters Road, GU32 3HX, Tel: 01730262711 or alternatively online at www.rowlandsfuneralservices.co.uk via our obituary page. | .

Photo Sales
Sadly passed away peacefully on 24th April at home, aged 65. Loved husband to Julie and dad to Stephen & Bridget and Sam, who will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends. The funeral is at the Oaks Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 13th May at 14.30. Casual dress and shorts. No flowers by request although donations to the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated.

4. Stephen Tier (Steve)

Sadly passed away peacefully on 24th April at home, aged 65. Loved husband to Julie and dad to Stephen & Bridget and Sam, who will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends. The funeral is at the Oaks Havant Crematorium on Tuesday 13th May at 14.30. Casual dress and shorts. No flowers by request although donations to the British Heart Foundation would be appreciated. | .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice