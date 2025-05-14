Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our local communities. Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week.
1. Paul Leonard Todd
Loving Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Passed away on 28 April 2025, in his 88th year.
Please remember him with his cheeky smile and a twinkle in his eye. Funeral at Portchester Crematorium. 22 May 3pm. Family Flowers Only.
Utmost thanks to Dr Hatful, Hawthorne Court Nursing Home and the Portsmouth Renal team for their care and understanding. | .
2. Nigel Baker
Nigel Edward Charles passed away suddenly on Wednesday 23rd April 2025 in Cardiff, aged 59 years.
Son of Ted and Geraldine. Nigel had spent the last 24 years living in Wales. He will be sadly missed by his two sisters, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
His funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 5th June at 12 noon.
Donations to Friends of the Earth welcome. Family flowers only. | .
3. Anne Mary Stanway (nee Thomas)
Passed away peacefully on 22nd April 2025, aged 76 years.
Much loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at the Oaks Crematorium on Friday 16th May at 1:45pm.
Donations to the Alzheimer's Society. Any enquiries to Grady's Family Funeral Directors
Tel: 023 9246 3828 | .
4. Ronald Frank Tanner
Passed away peacefully at The Haven Rest Home on 3rd April 2025, aged 83 years.
Ronald will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 16th 2025 in Portchester Crematorium, Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester PO16 8NE at 12pm. Flowers are welcome from all.
Donations, if desired, can be made directly to the Salvation Army in memory of Ronald. | .