Passed away peacefully at The Haven Rest Home on 3rd April 2025, aged 83 years. Ronald will be very sadly missed by all who knew him. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 16th 2025 in Portchester Crematorium, Upper Cornaway Lane, Portchester PO16 8NE at 12pm. Flowers are welcome from all. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to the Salvation Army in memory of Ronald. | .