Every day, communities across Hampshire must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life. Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city and surrounding area.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of The News this week. The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes. The News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Anthony Darrell (Tony) Mitchener Passed away the 10th June 2025, aged 81. He will be sadly missed by wife Kitty, son Mark and all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th July at 3.15pm, Portchester Crematorium, South Chapel. At the family's request, family flowers only, donations if desired can be made to either 'Dementia UK' or the 'Alzheimer's Society' via Waters & Sons Funeral Directors website www.watersandsons.co.uk

Joyce Pamela (née Winslade) Harding Born in Portsmouth, Joyce passed away peacefully in Bournemouth Hospital on 14th June 2025, aged 92 years. Joyce was a loving mother to Laurie and Rob, grandmother to Abbi and James and great-grandmother to Jessica and Lucy. Her Funeral Service is to be held at Bournemouth Crematorium on Wednesday 16th July 2025 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations for Macmillan Cancer may be sent to: Deric-Scott, Portman Lodge Funeral Home, 755 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, BH7 6AN or made online at https:// www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/477748

Kathleen Patricia Farndell Passed away Tuesday 17th June. Will be sadly missed by John and all the family. Funeral at The Oaks, 15th July at 10.45am. Afterwards at The British Legion, Havant. Goodbye, my love xx

Michael Barton Simmons In loving memory of Michael Barton Simmons. 8th September 1939 - 10th June 2025. With heavy hearts but fond memories, known as "Mick", a Dad, Grandad, loved by all and missed by many, peacefully passed away 10th June 2025 with his children alongside. He will be cremated on 17th July at 12:15pm at Portchester Crematorium. No dress code, no flowers, just happy memories.