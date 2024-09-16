Office for National Statistics union members to vote whether to continue industrial action
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) have been refusing to go into the office two days a week since May despite an instruction from the company. The 1,179 workers based in Newport in South Wales, Titchfield in Hampshire, London, Darlington, Manchester and Edinburgh, recently refused to work overtime as a result
With their six-month strike mandate running out next month, the union is balloting members for a new mandate to allow their action to continue.
Fran Heathcote, PCS general secretary, said: “Management’s mandatory workplace attendance regime does nothing to improve productivity but everything to disrupt the lives of ONS staff, who were led to believe they could continue to work from home indefinitely.
“Our ongoing action has allowed our members to continue those flexible arrangements without damaging the organisation’s outputs.
“The employer’s continuing refusal to talk to us, however, means we need to ballot members again to increase the pressure for a sensible, negotiated outcome.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.