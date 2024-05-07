One lane blocked on A303 eastbound following road traffic collision - delays building
A road traffic collision has resulted in a lane being blocked on a main road - delays on approach.
A lane has been blocked on the A303 eastbound following a road traffic collision. The road has been blocked between The Street, Barton Stacey, and the A34. There are heavy delays of approximately 35 minutes on approach and emergency services are at the scene of the incident.
