A conundrum we shouldn’t be facing in today’s UK

Fareham Borough Council leader Councillor Sean Woodward is bringing together charities, politicians and local groups for a conference on combatting homelessness in the borough.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘No-one should be homeless in Fareham and so if they are it is because they are not accepting the help.’

He believes there are just 11 ‘rough sleepers’ in Fareham, so perhaps he is right – are they not accepting available help?

Of course, we do not know all the ins and outs and even though the number quoted by Cllr Woodward pales into complete insignificance by the number of the homeless in Portsmouth itself, it’s patently obvious the sight of seemingly more and more people parking themselves on the pavements in our shopping centres is a sad one indeed.

The older readers among us will remember such a sight was never really witnessed back in the ‘old days’.

Of course we had the hardy tramps (‘gentlemen of the road’) wandering through rural and urban places but the sight of predominantly young people wrapped in sleeping bags along our High Streets today was something our country never really envisaged.

That aside, what will the future hold for our young of today?

We often bring you stories of so-called social housing being planned and then seemingly dumped so will our children grow up in a country with no hope of owning their own home unless their parents are at least rich enough to stump up the deposit?

Does the government’s Help To Buy scheme alleviate concerns?

Whatever, we need to solve this problem which, halfway through 2018, should simply not be with us.

Good luck with your call to arms Cllr Woodward.