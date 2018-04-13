ALAN MAK: Good response to Emsworth surgery campaign

As readers might have seen last week in The News, I have launched a campaign to ensure the Emsworth surgery keeps a presence in the town centre.

It comes as talks between the doctors and NHS England to build a modern health centre for Emsworth at Redlands Grange move to an advanced stage, with an announcement expected in the coming months.

Since becoming your MP, I’ve been in close contact with Dr Abu Chinwala, who is in charge of the relocation project, and I’ve chaired a number of meetings between various stakeholders to turn our vision of a modern health centre in Emsworth into a reality as well as identifying the best possible option that meets the long-term needs of the community.

Some people hoped the old Victoria Cottage Hospital site could be used.

However, the doctors have the final say and their view is that a new, modern purpose-built facility at Redlands Grange best meets the clinical needs of local residents. It is a larger, more flexible site that the doctors think allows them to deliver a better service to residents.

While I respect the right of the doctors to make the decision they feel is best for their patients, I’ve brought together other community representatives in calling for a community presence to be maintained in the town centre – with a satellite surgery the preferred option. The doctors currently operate a satellite surgery at Westbourne, close to the location of the new clinic.

I hope my Emsworth surgery campaign will be able to persuade the doctors that Emsworth surgery needs to keep a presence in the town centre. I urge everyone to sign-up by visiting alanmak.org.uk/surgery

So far, the campaign has had a good response and I’m encouraged by the level of support it has received from the community.

In addition, if you would like to leave a comment about your thoughts on the planned move then please visit alanmak.org.uk/contact and I’ll pass on all feedback to the doctors.