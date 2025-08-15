Alan Mak MP's Off The Fence: Come to my 10th Jobs Fair in Bedhampton

I'm organising and hosting my 10th annual Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair on Friday 19 September at Bedhampton Community Centre.

As it's the Jobs Fair's 10th anniversary, I'm planning a special celebration and I'd love to see you there!

Please come any time between 10am and noon. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. Feel free to bring family members, neighbours, colleagues and friends.

The Jobs Fair enables a variety of local and national employers to showcase what roles they can offer and gives jobseekers the chance to find out more about options in person.

Visitors can ask about vacancies, career paths and training, plus get information about higher education.

Previous exhibitors have gone on to recruit as a direct result of meeting jobseekers at my Jobs Fair.

Education and training providers present will include Havant Borough Council's Link Up Employability Hub, the Education Development Trust and HSDC.

Meanwhile the homecare sector will include Right at Home and there will be locally-based employers such as Comserv, which carries out repairs and maintenance for councils and housing associations.

The Jobs Fair has been an annual fixture ever since I was first elected to represent the Havant Constituency in 2015.

I'll continue to do what I can to support local people making important decisions on their future, whether that be an entry into the world of work, a change of career or gaining more qualifications.

Residents are also very welcome to join one of the popular Houses of Parliament tours that I'm running again this year.

You can enjoy a guided tour of the House of Commons, House of Lords and other parts of the Parliamentary estate before joining me for a private Q&A session.

The coach leaves the Havant area at around 8.00am and returns around 5.30pm. If you'd like to come, please register your interest at www.alanmak.org.uk/Tours.

I'm also providing free Union and St George flags to constituents. To request one, please go to www.alanmak.org.uk/contact.

Finally, the best ways to stay up to date with the work I'm doing as your local MP all year round are to follow my social media accounts, especially Facebook (www.fb.com/AlanMakHavant), and sign up for my regular residents' email newsletter at www.alanmak.org.uk.

You can also share your views on local and national issues with me by completing my online survey at www.AlanMak.org.uk/Survey

Alan Mak MP, Member of Parliament for the Havant Constituency