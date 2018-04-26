CHERYL GIBBS: An embarrassing moment at a celebrity shindig with Sinitta

I’ve not been to a celebrity event in London for quite some time so when a good friend of mine asked me if I wanted to attend the Global Gift Gala I jumped at the chance.

Global Gift Gala is a charitable celebrity event run by well-known PR philanthropist Nick Ede and some of his showbiz pals, including actress Eva Longoria.

I thought I looked the part until I got to the red carpet and drinks reception and was enjoying one too many (free) glasses of champagne when someone came up to me and told me my tag was hanging out the back.

I’ve known Nick for several years and our paths always cross a few times a year, but since I got out of the PR game some time ago I haven’t been to many of these kind of shindigs so I was excited to be invited.

The event was held at the Rosewood Hotel, in Holborn, London, and when I saw on the ticket that the dress code was cocktail dresses I knew I had to go and buy a new outfit.

You cant just dig out any old thing for these kind of events you know.

I chose a long flowy navy blue and silver dress that was rather forgiving and coupled it with glittery heels and curly hair.

Damn it! I never go red but I went bright purple and was more annoyed by the fact I had to put my champers down (third glass) which was removed all too quickly by an overly-competent waiter – so very annoying.

There were quite a few celebrities in attendance, including US actress Vanessa Williams who serenaded everyone during her opening speech.

I’m a Celebrity’s queen of the jungle, Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, was also there, along with Beverly Knight who ended the night with a few songs.

I sat next to 1980s pop star Sinitta.

She remembered me from years ago when I interviewed her for a documentary I made on One Direction.

She said: ‘Oh yes, you’re the producer who worked on that Only Way is Up documentary’. How very embarrassing.

It was a brilliant night and I was honoured to have been invited.

Unlike most of the other guests who went back to either their posh pads or their five star hotels, I jumped in a black cab to the Premier Inn.

Oh, how the mighty fall.

FROM GLAMOUR, TO GO APE!

At the opposite end of the spectrum, I went to Southampton’s Go Ape with Matt and some friends last weekend.

Have you ever been? No, me neither. I was a Go Ape virgin, but it was brilliant fun.

After a safety briefing you’re let loose on the circuits and you basically have free reign to tackle the assault courses in your own time – and it was awesome.

You get to swing from trees like, well, erm, apes.

I genuinely had the best day ever. It’s all part of my resolution for the year to experience more things and do less lunches and dinners with my free time.

Up next is paddle boarding, or doing one of those Escape Rooms I hear everyone talk about.

KATE AND WILLS ARE JUST A NORMAL COUPLE – WITH THE EYES OF THE WORLD UPON THEM

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who this week welcomed their third child, and their second son. As of the time of writing they hadn’t revealed his name, although there are several bets placed on Arthur and Alexander.

My granddad was called Arthur, my cousin is called Alexander, and my middle name is Alexandra.

So any of those will be fine by me.

Kate gave birth at the Lindo Wing in St Mary’s Hospital, London, as she did with her other children.

Princess Diana also gave birth to Princes William and Harry at the same hospital.

What a joyous occasion for them. Whether you’re a royalist or not, you’ve got to hand it to them.

They genuinely seem like a couple very much in love who are doing what many other couples do, and that’s build a beautiful family together.

The only difference is they have the whole world watching. I don’t envy that one bit.