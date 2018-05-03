CHERYL GIBBS: On the edge of greatness and destruction

Rapper Kanye West is used to controversy, but it’s rare that other celebrities, especially showbiz pals, come out against one another.

But that’s what happened this week.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the musician Will I Am, who is a judge on ITV’s The Voice, hit out at his friend over a statement Kanye made suggesting that his ancestors had a choice about being slaves.

I totally agree with Will who slammed Kanye as being ‘ignorant’ and said his remarks where harmful.

I don’t know what is going on with Kanye – to me he’s one of those people who seem like they’re on the edge of greatness and destruction all at once.

He needs to be careful – comments like that won’t be tolerated by most people, including his A-list pals in Hollywood.

WE’RE SO PRIVILEGED TO LIVE ON THE SOUTH COAST

I’ve always been a big advocate of exploring what’s on our doorstep.

We’re so privileged to live where we are and it’s only when you start venturing out of Hampshire that you realise how lucky we are.

We have the coast and several marinas all within a short distance of each other, beautiful countryside and woodland, we’re only an hour-and-a-bit away from London, and a short distance from the major airports.

I also felt very lucky when I returned to the Chichester Harbour Hotel at the weekend.

I went on Saturday with my mum and we went into the hotel HarSpa to utilise their steam room and hydrotherapy pool before heading to the hotel’s restaurant for high tea. It was just wonderful.

I make the most of all the opportunities I have to spend some quality time with just my mum. It’s so rare to have her all to myself.

I was delighted to see Matilda again – she was one of the waitresses there when my husband and I visited for our anniversary dinner back in March.

The main restaurant host was Pedro Miramon who made sure we were looked after.

High tea isn’t something I do very often so it really was something special – combined with the glass of prosecco that came with it, it was a treat to die for.

I returned the very next day with Matt and we again made the most of the spa facilities but also had a 55 minute full body massage each. My goodness, it was amazing.

I’ve had massages from different spas all over the world – literally.

But I have to say, Laura Sole, our masseuse, has magic hands. No joke.

Luckily Matt and I had our massages separately because I’ve been there before with him. Let’s just say the noises of relaxation emanating from him put me somewhat on edge.

It was just a perfect relaxing weekend and one that was so very needed. It also made me very grateful for where we are on the south coast.

I would highly recommend a visit to the hotel and pop in and say hi to the general manager, Attila, for me!

SCHOFE GETS A SHOCK

Good on Phillip Schofield, that’s what I say!

The This Morning host took matters into his own hands this week – quite literally – when he wanted to demonstrate the pain caused by electric dog collars.

Phil clutched one of the devices as the power was ramped up to 83 per cent causing him to fall back on the sofa, wincing in pain.

He is said to have taken part in the experiment to really appreciate the pain inflicted on dogs whose owners decide to strap them with the cruel device.

It’s quite a brave and bold move, especially for someone who doesn’t need any help in the popularity stakes. So, well done Phil!

It’s painful even watching the video back on YouTube, so goodness knows how the poor dogs feel being electrocuted.