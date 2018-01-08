CLIVE SMITH: Germany has failed to protect its citizens

Most of us saw in the new year in good spirits. For a while bad memories of the previous year were forgotten amid positive thoughts towards the year to come.

Thankfully most of us weren’t thinking about sexual assault.

For the women seeing in the new year at the Brandenburg Gate party, in Berlin, it was a different story though.

They were put into ‘safe zones’ to protect them from sexual assault and robberies by gangs of men with migrant backgrounds. The measures were taken after hundreds of women were targeted at previous events.

New year, albeit overrated in my eyes, should be about young people going out, carefree, enjoying themselves, not being herded into ‘safe zones’ because persons of another culture have different views on women and won’t accept laws of their new resident country.

I’m not saying there are not indigenous men who would harass women, but not on this scale. It’s not discrimination to say these things, its realism.

For a start putting these zones in place means the authorities have admitted there is a problem.

Bit late now though isn’t it? Shutting the stable door after the horse has already bolted springs to mind.

What a great advert for immigration it is and what does it say for the year to come for these women.

I have three girls of my own. How long will it be before something similar happens in this country? It’s not what I want for them.

The sad thing is its seems to just be accepted, hardly a whisper of discontent anywhere about the situation.

Imagine the uproar if part of Gunwharf was sectioned off so only black people could celebrate without fear of being attacked by whites. People would be going crazy. There is really no difference.

Women fought for and won the right to vote, now they are being transported back to the middle ages. What a sad state of affairs it is.

The primary function of any government is to protect its citizens. When it has to create safe zones for women and fortify Christmas markets with barriers disguised as Christmas presents, it has admitted it has failed in its duty to do so.

DEPRAVED RAVERS TURNED WOMBLES

The headline read: ‘Depraved ravers return to scene of carnage to tidy-up.’

Depraved? I was expecting to read lurid tales of how the New Year’s Eve party had involved ritualistic sacrifice with ravers going back to clear up blood and body parts.

It was just litter though. Beer cans and Rizla papers.

So, dancing to loud music in an abandoned building for 12 hours makes you depraved? They even returned and tidied up for God’s sake!

I can’t imagine what they’d call the kids who gather at my local park and leave behind their chip wrappers. Shameless. Miscreants. Someone call the police, it’s wild around here.

This has to be an early candidate for the most hysterical headline of the year... so far.

KEEP YOUR THIEVING HANDS TO YOURSELF

There was great news over Christmas that the amount raised in the recent Poppy Appeal in Portsmouth was the biggest ever.

Poppy appeal organisers for this area Chris and Louise Purcell have been recognised by the Royal British Legion as the most successful collectors nationally! Well done to both of them.

But then, just a week later, a man avoided a prison sentence for stealing poppy appeal tins.

There is absolutely no excuse for this. I don’t care if you’re homeless, you don’t steal charity tins. And don’t go blaming it on drug addiction, mental health or any other ailment that will keep you out of HMP Winchester.

Take some responsibility and keep your thieving hands to yourself.