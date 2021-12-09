After this, why should we stick to the Covid rules any more? | Cheryl Gibbs

Allegra Stratton speaking outside her home in north London after footage emerged of her when she was the prime minister's spokeswoman at a mock news conference apparently showing Downing Street aides joking about a Christmas party held during last year's lockdown.

That was the plan that they enforced, telling the public that we must all stay in over Christmas last year, not see loved ones, not attend the funerals of those who passed and not to socialise, all for the good of the nation. Wouldn’t it have been nice if they had stuck to their own rules.

No doubt by the time this column is printed more scandalous, almost unbelievable stories that depict an absolute betrayal by the government will emerge. Another day, another party that shouldn’t have happened.

If I weren’t so outraged by the whole thing I’d be lost for words. With all the videos and statements that are emerging about the shenanigans that took place in Downing Street, it beggars belief that he didn’t know.

I, like the rest of the nation and indeed the world (who are no doubt laughing at us right now) watched in absolute disbelief as Allegra Stratton joked at a recorded mock press conference where she was quizzed about a party that took place last December.

All this while the rest of the country was at home adhering to the rules. In the video, Allegra laughs when asked about the alleged party, saying she ‘went home’, and responded to the question, asked by the PM’s special adviser Ed Oldfield ‘would the prime minister condone having a Christmas party?’ to which she replied ‘what’s the answer?’

At least she resigned. It doesn’t make it better but at least she’s been accountable for her actions. Will Boris?

So the rules are in – work from home if you can, but still attend your office Christmas party. Wear masks indoors in public spaces, but feel free to attend a nightclub or concert (with your trusty new Covid passport, of course).

The biggest casualty in all this though will be that the public just won’t stick to the rules any more. Why should we when we’ve been let down so spectacularly by the people who made them. Shame on them.

YET ANOTHER REASON FOR THE PM TO HAVE SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

In what has been an awful week for Boris Johnson and his government, there has been some good news, at least for his family.

He and his wife have welcomed their second child, this time a daughter. This is Boris’s seventh child.

Her birth will hopefully be welcome news for his family.

Having had six other children he will no doubt be familiar with the rigours of life as the parent of a new-born – another reason why he will probably have even more sleepless nights to come.

But regardless of everything else that’s going on, a new addition to any family is to be welcomed. A baby is such a blessing, so congratulations must be given.​​​​​​​

WOW! OUR DAUGHTER IS OLD ENOUGH TO ‘GET’ CHRISTMAS

In lighter news... we’ve almost done our Christmas shopping. But I haven’t attempted to wrap anything yet. I don’t seem to have enough hours in the day (a problem shared by parents everywhere) but I’m so excited as our daughter Harley is so much more aware this year.

We’ve taken her to Keydell for their Winter Wonderland Christmas walk, the best so far, and last weekend we took her to see Santa and do the Christmas walk at Hayling Island funfair. That was fantastic too and she loved every second.

Car trips are more interesting now too because she shouts ‘wow’ whenever she sees Christmas lights. I love watching her take it all in. I just need to knuckle down and get wrapping.​​​​​​​​​​

