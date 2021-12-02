COMMENT: A small act of kindness can make a huge difference

Being with loved ones and exchanging presents at this special time of year has taken on extra significance after what we've all been through.

But what about those who can't afford to buy gifts? Or maybe they live alone and don't have anybody with whom they can share the festive season?

Here at The News we're strong believers in the community coming together to support those in need.

So today we're launching our Comfort and Joy appeal with the aim of spreading some kindness across Portsmouth this Christmas.

We're teaming up with Churches Homeless Action, HIVE Portsmouth and Portsmouth City Council to support 10 different charities.

How can you help? Well, it's very simple.

We're asking you to buy a Christmas card and write a message, without including your name and address, and purchase a gift voucher of £5 to put inside the card.

Don't seal the envelope, then place it into one of the festive post boxes in the area which can be found at Tesco Fareham and Tesco Fratton.

Or you can post a cheque payable to St Mary’s Church, send cash to St Mary’s Vicarage or hand it in at the church.

Meanwhile Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, with the support of The News, has launched its 2021 Christmas Appeal to make sure every hospital patient will open a present on Christmas Day.

It's another excellent cause and we hope you can support it by making a donation of whatever you can afford.