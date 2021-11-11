COMMENT: Buy a poppy to help our armed forces community

As events take place across the area today and on Sunday, we once again pause to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom and way of life.

After Covid meant services last year had to go virtual, people can once again attend to pay their respects in person.

That includes almost 200 sailors and marines from across the Royal Navy who will take part in the national Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

For submariner Lieutenant Commander Michael Quinn, whose grandfather served in the Royal Navy during World War Two and whose great-grandfather died when his ship was torpedoed while serving with the Merchant Navy at Scapa Flow in 1918, it will be a hugely poignant occasion.

This year people can also buy a poppy again - and 2021 is particularly special as it’s the 100th year of the Poppy Appeal run by the Royal British Legion.

With millions of people across the UK unable to leave their homes because of lockdown, last year's Poppy Appeal was forced to adapt.

As with so many other charities, it was a tough time.

People couldn't go out to get a poppy as normal and collectors couldn't fill their tins with donations.

So this year more than ever, we need to show our support for the Poppy Appeal so that the RBL can help our Armed Forces community and their families.

Covid has left some of them in urgent need of assistance, whether they're struggling with social isolation, financial worries, losing their job or homelessness.

The poppy continues to be a powerful symbol of remembrance.