COMMENT: Compassion really restores our faith in human nature

Collected together are various stories showing how ordinary people in the Portsmouth area have been determined to show their compassion for innocent civilians caught up in a terrible crisis 1,500 miles away.

They have shown a simple and heartfelt desire to help their fellow men and women and it's wonderful to see.

Jacqui Buchanan from Horndean and Joanne Burridge from Waterlooville couldn't just stand by. They felt strongly that they had to do something.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So they teamed up with Maryna Kuzmenko from Portsmouth’s Ukrainian community to collect enough supplies to fill three Transit vans.

Now they are being stored on a farm in Alton before being transported in lorries to the eastern Poland border and as far into Ukraine as possible.

To Jacqui, it has been a heartwarming example of the generosity of human spirit. We agree and know that there is a real collective will to stand with the people of Ukraine and do whatever we can to help them in their hour of need.

Viola Langley and a team of 10 others have been gathering warm clothing, medical supplies and other essentials in Southsea. Two vans full of aid have already been sent to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre.

Another fine example is Portsmouth dance teacher Lucy Russell, who is holding a ‘Dance for Ukraine’ online event to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

But there is still so much more help needed.