COMMENT: Download the app and play your part in tackling waste

So today's news that Portsmouth residents can use a new app as part of a world-first project is very exciting.

We report how the Mapping Portsmouth Plastic (Mapp) project is launching this weekend, using data gathered from the app to track the patterns and movement of plastic litter such as bottles and packaging in the city.

That evidence will then play a crucial part in finding solutions to reduce waste.

As an island city, we're being used as a test bed for something that could end up being rolled out across the globe.

It's easy to take part. All you have to do is download the Jetsam app on your phone and then take and submit photographs of any plastic waste you come across.

Users of the app will be asked to take part in surveys on specific dates, with the first taking place on November 12 and 13.

Photos that are contributed, along with embedded location data, will form a ‘plastic heatmap’ of the local area that can be used by a team from Revolution Plastics at the University of Portsmouth.

The initiative fits in very well with our Going For Green campaign, which was launched earlier this year in conjunction with Portsmouth Climate Action Board.

We want to make Portsmouth a greener city and are encouraging everyone to do their bit for the environment.

That can range from more recycling to making fewer car journeys.

The Jetsam app means everybody can play a part, so we urge readers to use it.