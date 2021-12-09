Comment: Looking ahead to Victorious will help to keep us going

The team behind Victorious Festival normally wait until the new year before making their first announcements about what acts will be appearing.

But, sensing we all need a lift after the events of the past 12 months, this time they've rung the changes and gone early.

As co-founder and festival director Andy Marsh says: 'It’s nice to get excited about Victorious this side of Christmas.'

We couldn't agree more. Today we're delighted to reveal the first wave of performers who will be taking to the stage down on Southsea seafront on the August bank holiday weekend next year.

Leading the way are Welsh rockers Stereophonics, who will be topping the bill on the opening night of Friday, August 26.

It's the band's 30th anniversary in 2022 and they went down a storm when they played Victorious in 2017, so expect some party.

Joining them on the trip down south are Mancunian indie legends and renowned live band James.

Some of the other big names set to rock Victorious are RnB/pop royalty Sugababes, award-winning nu-disco diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor and chart-topper Becky Hill.

Not a bad roll-call, we think you'll agree - and this is just the appetite-whetter!

Stand by for more announcements about performers after Christmas.

It's fantastic to have Victorious in the diary to look forward to keep us going until the summer sun returns in 2022.

The festival’s cancellation in 2020 because of the pandemic was a big blow, but it was back with a bang this year with performances from Madness, The Streets and Royal Blood.