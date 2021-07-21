COMMENT: Organisers are doing all they can to ensure Victorious Festival is safe

But being able to listen to live music down on Southsea seafront again after so long means this year's festival at the end of August will be extra-special.

There's an old adage that says you don't know what you're missing until it's gone - and that's certainly true of Victorious, which had to take a Covid-enforced break in 2020.

Now it's back and people will be so excited to be part of it after all the sacrifices of lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being denied their musical highlight last year, they'll appreciate being in the crowd this time even more.

Meanwhile others who've never been before might decide to sample the special atmosphere of our very own festival by the water.

But spare a thought too for the organisers of Victorious, who work so hard behind the scenes to put on such a brilliant show.

Last year's cancellation was a massive blow, but they've kept going and are now doing everything possible to ensure this year's festival-goers have a great - and safe - experience.

Today we report how stringent Covid checks including proof of vaccination, natural immunity or negative lateral flow test results on the day of admission will be needed to gain entry.

The Victorious team have attended other test events to see how they worked and have taken on board that learning on how best to deliver a safe event.

Now final plans are being agreed with other bodies including Portsmouth City Council and Public Health England.

James Ralls, co-organiser, says 'the festival will be one of the safest places to be in the city'.

He adds: ‘It will be nice to be back out there again after a year out. We can’t wait.’