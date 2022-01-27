COMMENT: Portsmouth tower block residents need action, not words

They should not be living in such shocking conditions, with damp causing walls in some flats to to be covered in thick black mould.

Just take a look at the picture of a bathroom on page 6 and ask yourself how you'd feel if that was how you had to live.

But sadly sympathy is not going to help them. What they need is action from the building's owner, Todd Hyatt, to address their concerns.

Apart from the mould and all the health implications of living in such an unpleasant environment, they've raised a series of issues ranging from walkways littered with rubbish and needles from drug-taking, a broken front door meaning people can sleep rough in communal areas and a flat ceiling collapsing due to leaks and damp.

One resident told The News they had organised a private survey of their flat, with the report finding it 'currently unfit for human habitation’.

But so far all they've had from Mr Hyatt is words. Previously he has said he will 'definitely act on’ conditions in Windsor House and that he wants to ‘make residents' lives better’.

Yet weeks after the state of Windsor House ended up being widely reported in the media, seemingly nothing has changed. Meanwhile, conditions in parts of the building are getting even worse.

The city council has contacted residents to offer advice and sent wardens to clean up drug paraphernalia left in the building. But ultimately it's a private block and responsibility for it lies with Mr Hyatt.

As resident Leah Hardwick says: 'We don't want to hear about action – we want to see it. The right things can be said by the freeholder, but we haven’t seen action for many years.’