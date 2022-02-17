COMMENT: Show your appreciation by nominating a teaching hero

Teaching is a vocation and those who do it can have a massive effect on young lives, firing imaginations and preparing them for life beyond the school gates.

That level of dedication deserves to be recognised. So we're delighted to report today that nominations are now open for the Teach Portsmouth Awards 2022.

Comedian and broadcaster Shaparak Khorsandi will welcome hundreds of educators to Portsmouth Guildhall for a night of celebration at an awards ceremony on June 9.

Of course teachers don't go into the profession for the glory. Their motivation is to make a difference.

But we think it's a great idea to shine a spotlight on them and their achievements and show that the city cares about and values those working in the education system.

Not just individual teachers, but teams, learning support assistants and head teachers.

In the past two years they have been challenged like never before, but have often gone above and beyond to ensure that teaching continued and families were supported throughout the pandemic.

There have been so many obstacles to overcome, from remote learning to coping with staff shortages due to Covid.

Yet throughout there has been a determination to keep on providing the highest possible standard of education.

So if you have a child or young person in school or college in the city and know someone special who deserves to be honoured, please nominate them.