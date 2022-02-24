COMMENT: We hope Laila can complete her transition journey

Laila Holmes, 22, knows what that feels like. She was born male and was left in what she describes as a ‘hole of depression’ by the years of waiting for an appointment to start her transition journey.

She had just started her A-levels at St Vincent College in Gosport when she came out as trans. What should have been an exciting time in her life instead became a period of great anxiety.

Unable to move on, she became so worried about facing the world and people's perceptions of her that she turned into a recluse. Laila, just a teenager, didn't leave her home for two years.

She dropped out of college, became depressed and was prescribed medication to help her get through each day.

Here was a bright student with great potential, but who felt she had no choice but to give up her studies.

Her main issue was not being able to access medical help for her transition. Laila ended up waiting for more than two years for a consultation with a gender clinic in Northamptonshire.

It's heartening to report today that she is no longer taking anti-depressants and has started hormone treatment that is slowly changing her body.

But she can't afford the numerous surgeries that would complete her transition and give her the confidence to return to college and then get a job.

So Laila has turned to crowdfunding in an attempt to raise the £10,000 she says she needs.

She has set up a Go Fund Me page for a range of surgeries including voice feminisation, hair removal and breast augmentation.

She added: ‘I know this is a divisive topic. I hope people can look beyond the politics and know there’s a person at stake.'