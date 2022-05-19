Community View by Clare Jenkins | Summer evenings see spike in antisocial behaviour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of us love it when summer arrives but of course with nicer weather and lighter evenings we do typically see a rise in anti-social behaviour in our busiest areas.

Each year our dedicated response to these issues, which is called Operation Nautical, sees us carrying out an increased number of patrols in our busiest outdoor areas and working alongside partners to ensure a really thorough joint approach to anti-social behaviour.



Our Operation Nautical patrols started at the end of March this year and we have relaunched our monthly meetings with partners including Hampshire’s Marine Unit, Motiv8, Active Communities Network, Portsmouth City Council, Ministry of Defence police, Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service and local councillors.

A key focus for us while out and about is also engaging with businesses and residents to get their views on any issues they are facing and where we should be targeting our resources the most.

Op Nautical typically sees us focus our attentions on Southsea Common, the seafront, Old Portsmouth and the city’s parks and open spaces, however our patrol plans are open to change based on intelligence received from the community and reports made to us.

We were really pleased with how the operation went last year and saw good results, with robust and proactive action from our officers preventing anti-social behaviour in the usual hotspots.

Our neighbourhood policing teams will be upping their patrols in these areas, engaging with members of the public to ensure everyone is being responsible over the summer period.

We know it’s been a really tough couple of years for a lot of people and we want to ensure that people can get out and enjoy the city over summer in a safe way.

We are pleased that Operation Nautical will be able to provide reassurance to our residents. If you have concerns regarding any crime in these areas over the summer, do come and speak to one of our patrolling officers or call us on 101.

