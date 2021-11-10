Ever looked at an X-ray of a five-year-old's jaw? It's like Alien | Rick Jackson

A child with an X-ray of his teeth given to him by the dentist.

Most, if not all, of his school friends have adult front teeth.

His cousin, who is just six weeks older, also has a nice new set of adult front teeth.

I must admit, they all look slightly ungainly with their two large, slightly awkward and jagged looking front teeth in their little mouths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie still looks rather sweet with his tiny milk teeth, all be it with a small gap at the front created at the spot where the first tooth fell out in July 2020.

I did feel a little concerned about the length of time it was taking so I did some research.

One thing I discovered that was rather reassuring was to learn that children who keep their milk teeth longer tend to have stronger, straighter adult teeth.

I still have images of him in the future as a spotty teenager with train trace braces – think ‘The Shermanator’ from the American Pie movies.

However, my next discovery totally grossed me out, as the young people say.

Have you ever seen an x-ray of the skull and jaw of a five-year-old?

Go on, Google it, then hit ‘Images’ and be prepared. It looks like something out of a horror movie or another sequel to Alien.

All their adult teeth are already in their jaws, lying deep inside the gum and as they grow they push the baby teeth out.

Just to think that both my children have a spare set of gnashers ready to appear is a horrible thought. I had to look away.

The tooth fairy delivered Freddie £2 sterling and now we wait for the other 18 teeth to drop out. Another front tooth is now very wobbly…

I’m hoping it won’t be another year until it falls out as Freddie has discovered the bigger gap in his front teeth means he can whistle three times as loudly as before.

Do you think it’s bad parenting to tell him if he carries on with the whistling I’ll remove the rest with a pair of pliers?

Bad, grumpy daddy. About to lose his sanity!

Please can Rick be excused PE today as he’s had a curry

Being a radio presenter has its positives and its negatives.

I informed my dear listener on Monday morning how bloated I still felt after enjoying a lovely takeaway curry the night before.

I was stuffed and had skipped breakfast . I was due at the gym for a PT session at 10am but felt so rubbish I called in to say I was sick.

Sadly a member of the gym was sitting next to my coach and laughed as he heard me bale out, knowing full well it was because I’d stuffed my face the night before.

The next day at the gym you can imagine the banter.

I felt like a naughty schoolboy.

Next time I’ll get a letter from my mum excusing me from PE!

The end of scrabbling around on floor looking for letters

My wife Sarah has taken the bold step to quit her job and start her own business. Being a former art student, she made some Scrabble frames during the first lockdown for charity.

They went down a storm and now she can’t keep up with demand so is taking the plunge to do it full time.

We came up with a clever name for the personalised Scrabble frames, You’ve Been Framed by SJ, but such is her success, we cannot move for frames, Scrabble letters and arty pebbles. To get the lounge back my man-cave shed is being converted into a workshop with insulation and heating.

I don’t mind though. Not stepping barefoot on Scrabble tiles and pebbles at 5am will be sweet relief!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.