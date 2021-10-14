Artwork from Newbridge Junior School in Fratton, which was inspired by the ‘With Thankful Hearts’ campaign.

As long as an item is available, we rarely stop to appreciate and value it – or those who have been responsible for ensuring that it is there for us to use or enjoy.

Over the last months, we have been made aware of a number of elements of our daily lives that we have previously taken for granted, and our interdependence and need on one another. Multiple Covid-19 lockdowns have helped us re-discover a strong sense of community and mutual support. Churches, faith groups and community groups were some of the many sources involved in providing practical support to many who were isolated or in need.

In church life, The Harvest season is a chance for us to recognise the need to support one another. As we thank God for the food we have and the gifts of creation all around us, we also seek to share these things with others in our communities who may be in need of them.

Once again this year as a city, we marked the Harvest season with a campaign called ‘With Thankful Hearts’. Through September and early October, we encouraged people to reflect on the things to be thankful for – and to share those things with local food banks, pantries, larders and other community food providers.

It’s impossible to quantify how much has been collected over the course of this campaign, but we are aware of another very generous response which has significantly helped food providers whose supplies were running low. Some schools, such as Newbridge Junior in Fratton, have used the campaign to encourage their pupils to consider the theme and produce some beautiful artwork as a result.