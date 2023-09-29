Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But to me, and to the makers of The Great British Bake-Off (Channel 4, Weds, 8pm), 'nice' is something to be aspired to, and not just the name of a biscuit.

The series returned this week, and much seemed the same – the jaunty theme tune, Paul's ever-so-slightly too stiff silver quiff, Prue's chunky jewellery and Noel Fielding's eyeliner, which sometimes seems to have been applied with a piping bag.

Meanwhile, the Bake-Off tent is still a thing of middle class aspiration, a John Lewis window dresser's fever dream of pastels and bunting and five hundred quid Kitchen-Aid mixers.

There could have been a disruptor this series, in the form of Noel's new co-host Alison Hammond.

The This Morning sofa-dweller and renowned Harrison Ford amuser has replaced Matt Lucas, and you worried her gale-force personality might have swamped the calm of the tent, but she is such a professional – and, yes, a nice person – that she seemed to understand the gig totally, and her brand of smiling bonhomie certainly injected a new energy to the show.

A mob-based pre-show skit with Paul as 'The Breadfather' welcoming Alison to the Bake-Off 'family' fell a little flat, but once we were off and running with the actual baking, the whole thing felt as warm and snuggly as a fleece-lined slanket.

First off, a vertical layer cake – which was basically a Swiss roll turned on its end. Obviously, they all looked delicious, even charity worker Tasha's effort, which Paul claimed looked like someone had sat on it.

Meanwhile Dan – who brews his own beer, fact fans – made a rhubarb and custard affair which looked like a “tiny circus tent”, but apparently tasted much better than sawdust and acrobat's sweat.

Dan - whose potted bio at the start made me went to go and live with him and his family, so nice did it seem – looks like the early favourite.

His chocolate cake for the technical challenge went pretty well, and he made a cake replica of his dog, Bruno, for the showstopper which looked so amazing it almost barked.

Much like Formula 1 or Ski Sunday, however, some of the best bits on Bake-Off are the disasters. Think baked alaskas being chucked in the bin or tier cakes slowly sliding off plates.

We didn't have anything quite on that level – a bit of liquid ganache was the worst it got – but there were still some tears before the timers went off to announce Star Baker, and the first to exit the tent.

The first episode of any series of Bake-Off is always the worst, as you haven't emotionally invested in any of the contestants. However, I reckon former flight attendant Nicki and chartered accountant Keith look to be good value.

I've already got my eye on Saku, a mild-mannered baker who I reckon hides the Blackpool Illuminations under a bushel. First off, she's an intelligence analyst. Secondly, she's an intelligence analyst from Hereford, home of the SAS – and who bakes wins.

But they all seem 'nice', which in Bake-Off world is the highest praise.

To Bake-Off, 'nice' is the dozen new bakers in the famous tent being supportive of one another. Nice is creativity, warmth, gentle good humour. Nice is not being too upset at a collapsed sponge or curdled buttercream, and not being too pleased at a crispy biscuit or fluffy loaf.