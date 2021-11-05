Here's where you can see cascades of poppies in tribute to the war dead

The cascades of poppies that have been arranged inside/outside St Michael and All Angels' Church, Chalton, as part of the ‘Remembering’ exhibition.

That’s why we’ve created an exciting exhibition at St Michael’s Church at Chalton, which started this week and will continue until Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

It’s called ‘Remembering’ and will help us to mark 100 years of the British Legion Poppy Appeal – as well as the contribution of animals to the war efforts.

It includes cascades of poppies both inside and outside the 11th century church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cascade of poppies inside St Michael and All Angels' Church, Chalton, as part of the ‘Remembering’ exhibition.

The beautifully-created poppies were crafted by volunteers for a similar display that took place a few years ago at Hayling Island.

The church – on the road between Clanfield and Rowlands Castle – is now open to visitors each day from 10am-3pm until November 14, with a special programme of music, talks, workshops and worship events. Entry is free. Refreshments are available at the nearby Red Lion.

You can discover the origin of the poppy, how the war was recorded through poetry, how animals helped the war efforts – and discover more about those from Chalton who served their country. There’s also be a chance to make a dedication to a loved one who died on active service in our ‘living’ exhibition.

Among the events are a children’s art workshop at 10.30am tomorrow, a pet service at 3pm on Sunday, and a chance to bring your family’s medals, photos and stories at midday on November 10. The climax of the fortnight comes with our Remembrance Sunday service at 9.30am on November 14.

Chalton is fortunate to have such a beautiful church at the heart of the village and you may want to explore it further. Its historical significance is important for all those who have worshipped within its walls. From its beautiful, stained windows to wonderful acoustics, there are many delights to discover. See our website bcichurches.org.uk.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.