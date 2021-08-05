Horndean priest launches appeal for new roof with picnic

Holy Trinity Church, Blendworth.

It was a strange time to move – everyone was in lockdown and, after a brief respite for Christmas, we then locked down again. So getting to know the area has been far slower than we had anticipated.

What we could do was walk around and, as we’ve slowly been able to do more, so we’ve been able to get to know the community.

Holy Trinity at Blendworth holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Horndean, many of whom have family ties that go back generations.

We’ll have at least two weddings this year where parents and grandparents were also married in the church, and many members of the community visit their loved ones in our beautiful cemetery.

And, as the church and the community emerge into this brave new world, we hope to be renewing our community ties by joining in with the Remembrance Sunday parade and the carol service later in the year.

However, Holy Trinity has not weathered the shutdown at all well and needs a new roof. The parish isn’t a rich one and can’t afford the £70,000 for this work – or the improvements needed to our church centre. The latter is used regularly by the local community, including a GP surgery, singing groups, quiz nights and community functions – it’s one of the few meeting places available in the village.

The congregation is happy to roll up sleeves and start the work needed to renew and refresh our parish. I’m excited that our first major event for a while will be on August 15. Blendworth Brass Band will play at our Big Church Picnic between 2pm and 4.30pm in the church car park.

Come and join in – we will be happy to welcome you. There will be stalls and refreshments and a raffle. Admission is free but you can donate if you want to. We have lots of other exciting ideas but what we really need is the local community to support us. I’ll let you know how we get on.

- Joy is the assistant priest, Blendworth, Chalton, Idsworth and Rowlands Castle