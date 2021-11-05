I can’t imagine what those poor parents must have gone through | Cheryl Gibbs

Cleo Smith in hospital after she was found by police 18 days after disappearing Picture: Getty Images

The little girl had been staying with her family at a tented family holiday camp about 30 miles from their home when she disappeared in the early hours of October 16 – the first night of their family holiday.

She had been staying with her sister in a separate compartment to her parents in one of those large family tents.

When her mum checked them in the early hours of the morning, Cleo was missing and the tent zip had been left open.

It makes me feel sick and as I write this I have tingles all over my body.

I rarely let my brain go there... how her poor parents must have felt in that moment and the agonising pain they would have all gone through waiting for her safe return, but not knowing if that day would ever come.

But that moment came yesterday when little Cleo, so innocent and unaware at four years old, was found just two miles from her home in a locked-up house where she had allegedly been held captive.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, appeared in court in the town of Carnarvon yesterday charged with forcibly or fraudulently taking or enticing a child under 16.

Those last 18 days would have been the worst kind of pain any parent can go through.

As I said, I can’t let my mind go to that place, because I’d never leave the house if I thought too much about the dangers that are out there.

The Australian police worked tirelessly and around the clock to find her and then return her to her family.

I had to fight back tears (not very successfully I’ll admit) when I watched the video of the police rescuing her, declaring over their radios ‘we’ve got her, it’s her’.

Nobody yet knows what impact her abduction will have on her over the coming months and years.

Let’s just thank God she has been found safe and well.

I know I’m be hugging my daughter Harley just that little bit tighter tonight.

Just 50 days until the Big Day, now where’s my whip?

Doesn’t it feel like Christmas is here, now, already? No? Just me? One day we were enjoying the last days of summer, we skipped autumn, and now Christmas is here and I need to start getting serious about the festivities.

It’s not long you know… 50 days to be exact and there’s much to do. I can’t believe the number of people who have done all their Christmas shopping and wrapped it!

It’s all over Facebook and it’s making me anxious because I haven’t really started. Well, that’s not strictly true. I have bought Harley a few presents already, including a toy house for the garden, but it’s all the little bits that take the most time and effort. I need to crack the festive whip and get going…

We couldn’t let the weather ruin our pumpkin-picking day

Harley and I went to Rogate Pumpkin Patch last Saturday – I was impressed with it last year, but this year they took it to a whole new level.

Harley loved it and I loved it that she did. It amazes me the joy children find in the smallest of things, like muddy puddles. And there were a lot of them!

We were booked on one of the worst weather days. The place was like a swamp but Harley, kitted out in her wellies and raincoat, was fine.

But I looked like one of the scarecrows in the field. I had trainers on because I didn’t have any boots so I got soaking wet. My hair was soaked, my make-up ran down my face in the rain but we had fun. Definitely worth a visit.