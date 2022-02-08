If we want to save our seas we must tackle the tackle | Emma Kay

Yet there is a lesser-known source of ocean plastic pollution; dumped or lost fishing gear has a far more damaging impact on marine life.

Plastic straws make up less than one per cent of plastic waste in our oceans, whereas ‘ghost gear’, unattended or discarded plastic nets, lines, and traps, account for about 10 per cent, the largest plastic pollutant in our seas.

Lost or abandoned, more than 640,000 tonnes of lines, nets, pots, traps and other fishing paraphernalia are discarded into the water every year. A deadly cocktail for marine wildlife that deserves better.

Fishing paraphernalia in our oceans is a massive problem.

Portsmouth uses its enviable seafront as a big attraction. The sea around our island home is a proud banner in which we show our true city blue colours, a deep blue to match our beautiful ocean. We have fish markets, historic ships, pebbled beaches and proudly emphasise the ‘Port’ part of Portsmouth.

But underneath the waves it is different. Portsmouth and the sea are inseparable with our naval connections past and present as well as our small, but thriving, fishing fleet. As a maritime city we need to seriously tackle all the tackle that litters our waters.

Oceans have no borders and no room to breathe from our wasteful ways. They cannot empty their bins every week. Abandoned fishing gear is a deadly business with nets posing a threat to wildlife for years. Crustaceans and fish become snared in our fishing jetsam.

It seems there aren’t any hard rules in place, only an encouragement for people to ‘act responsibly’ and clear up after themselves. Deliberate disposal is easy. There is no retribution for cutting lines and dumping netting.

Our oceans need more direct action. ​​​​​​Mandatory deposit schemes would ensure users returned gear to manufacturers at its life’s end. All nets could be traceable to the boats that use them and vessels ensure they have room to store unwanted ones before leaving port to stop it being thrown overboard. With a bit more enforcement we can tackle the tackle.

YET ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF THE SCARY SIDE OF TECHNOLOGY

Apple has taken another bite into the technology world with its new product, the Airtag.

These send Bluetooth signals that are detected by other devices that send your Airtag location to the iCloud.

It is anonymous and encrypted but is proving a little too efficient. Designed to track items, not people, it seems Apple underestimated the grossness of humans.

The BBC reported several women were notified that AirTags were tracking them without their knowledge. One found an AirTag taped inside her bag.

Created for tracking stolen items it’s the perfect item for stalking others.

Imagine how scary it is to have a notification that an unknown device is following yours and thus following you?

DRIVEN TO DRINK BY UNTHINKING PRODUCT PLACEMENT IN SHOPS

Struggling with a shopping basket towards the till do we ever notice the product placement?

Eye-level is buy-level with every item in a place for a specific reason.

The placing of the booze aisle near the till, harmless, right? Wrong. This placement can significantly influence those with alcohol problems.

This product placement treats the consumer as a commodity.

The mini marts are the worst, designed for customers queueing up the booze aisle and having to stare at the alcohol on offer. Putting alcohol behind the counter, repositioning the shelf layout or redirecting the queue helps people make informed choices and does not put those in recovery in a deeply vulnerable position.

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.